Legacy Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,192 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,105,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,555,758,000 after purchasing an additional 98,106 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393,926 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,542,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,751,000 after acquiring an additional 160,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230,409 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $517.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $505.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.40. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $520.73.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

