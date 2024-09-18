Lmcg Investments LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $50.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $50.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.39.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

