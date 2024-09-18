Lumbard & Kellner LLC Reduces Holdings in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC trimmed its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lumbard & Kellner LLC owned about 3.13% of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 791,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,151,000 after buying an additional 13,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 235,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 20,598 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF stock opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $21.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.29. The firm has a market cap of $157.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (FLBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Brazil RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Brazilian large- and mid-cap stocks. FLBR was launched on Nov 3, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

