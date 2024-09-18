Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (BPF.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 20th

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Shares of BPF.UN stock traded down C$0.05 on Wednesday, reaching C$17.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,792. The company has a market capitalization of C$373.46 million, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.56. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$14.45 and a 12-month high of C$17.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.35.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Richmond, Canada.

