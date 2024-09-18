Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys 440 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 26,320.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,684,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,852 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 179.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,185,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,528,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,470,000 after purchasing an additional 722,159 shares during the last quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $89,575,000. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $84,045,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VTV stock opened at $172.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $173.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.46.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.