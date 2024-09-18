Q2 2026 EPS Estimates for Prologis, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Prologis in a research note issued on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Prologis’ current full-year earnings is $5.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prologis’ FY2026 earnings at $6.56 EPS.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prologis

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $128.91 on Monday. Prologis has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.00 and its 200-day moving average is $118.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the second quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,046.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

About Prologis

(Get Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.