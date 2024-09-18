Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Decreased by Telsey Advisory Group

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kroger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 12th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.14. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kroger’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Kroger had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $33.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KR. StockNews.com cut Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Argus boosted their target price on Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.09.

Kroger Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $55.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.53 and a 200-day moving average of $53.78. Kroger has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $58.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 53.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,380,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,115,000 after acquiring an additional 261,368 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,882,000 after acquiring an additional 129,873 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Kroger by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 132,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 59,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $671,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $109,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,975.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

