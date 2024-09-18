Sidoti Csr Weighs in on Resources Connection, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGP)

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Resources Connection in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 12th. Sidoti Csr analyst M. Riddick now expects that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Resources Connection’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Resources Connection’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RGP. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Resources Connection in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Resources Connection from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Resources Connection presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Resources Connection Price Performance

RGP stock opened at $10.04 on Monday. Resources Connection has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.59 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.19%. Resources Connection’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Resources Connection

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,538,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,978,000 after acquiring an additional 25,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,419,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,838,000 after buying an additional 30,393 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Resources Connection by 18.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 836,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after acquiring an additional 132,586 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 45.6% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,620,000 after acquiring an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 29,253 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roger D. Carlile purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jennifer Y. Ryu sold 11,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $131,062.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,411.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger D. Carlile acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $281,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.85%.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

