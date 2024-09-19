GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Senior Officer Sells C$1,572,191.07 in Stock

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Lucas (Luke) Pelosi sold 28,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.47, for a total transaction of C$1,572,191.07.

Jonathan Lucas (Luke) Pelosi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 6th, Jonathan Lucas (Luke) Pelosi sold 43,931 shares of GFL Environmental stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.83, for a total value of C$2,408,604.94.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

TSE GFL opened at C$53.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$54.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12 month low of C$36.56 and a 12 month high of C$59.00. The company has a market cap of C$19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.06.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

GFL Environmental ( TSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.06 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 1.6421021 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -3.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

