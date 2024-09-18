StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALIM. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright cut Alimera Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.
Alimera Sciences Price Performance
Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.76 million. Alimera Sciences had a negative return on equity of 33.70% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the second quarter worth about $3,067,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 61.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 396,506 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the first quarter worth about $915,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the second quarter worth about $690,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the second quarter worth about $600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.
Alimera Sciences Company Profile
Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).
