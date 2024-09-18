Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.96.

OTLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1.05 target price on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas raised Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Oatly Group stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. Oatly Group has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $553.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.10.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $202.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.66 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $998,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oatly Group by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 201,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 118,886 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP raised its position in shares of Oatly Group by 430.8% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,527,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 1,239,874 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Oatly Group by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 6,024,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after buying an additional 2,521,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Oatly Group by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,603,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after buying an additional 834,947 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

