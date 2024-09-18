FY2026 EPS Estimates for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. Increased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for Petco Health and Wellness in a report issued on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.12). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Petco Health and Wellness’ current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Petco Health and Wellness’ FY2027 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WOOF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.45.

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $4.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.88. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $4.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 15.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,208,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,554 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

