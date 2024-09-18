Analysts Set LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Target Price at $12.00

Shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LFMD shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of LifeMD from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. B. Riley began coverage on LifeMD in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ LFMD opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $217.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.19. LifeMD has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $7.87.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $50.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LifeMD will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFMD. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LifeMD by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 91,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in LifeMD in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in LifeMD by 25.6% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 40,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LifeMD during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LifeMD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. 35.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

