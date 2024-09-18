FY2027 Earnings Forecast for Haemonetics Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their FY2027 EPS estimates for Haemonetics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $5.92 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.91. The consensus estimate for Haemonetics’ current full-year earnings is $4.58 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HAE. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. CL King began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.14.

Haemonetics Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:HAE opened at $76.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $70.74 and a 12 month high of $97.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.07.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $336.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.08 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Haemonetics

In other news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 4,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $393,038.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,565.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 4,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $393,038.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,565.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $192,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haemonetics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,674,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $569,690,000 after acquiring an additional 151,183 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,406,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $462,293,000 after buying an additional 25,451 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,268,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $279,454,000 after buying an additional 101,029 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 6.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,972,000 after buying an additional 57,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 6,573.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 849,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,267,000 after buying an additional 836,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

