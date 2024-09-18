Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Check-Cap Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CHEK opened at $1.75 on Friday. Check-Cap has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $4.63. The company has a market cap of $10.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $2.11.
About Check-Cap
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Check-Cap
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.