BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Stock Performance

NYSE:LND opened at $4.83 on Friday. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81. The firm has a market cap of $495.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

