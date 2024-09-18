StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LTRPA opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $34.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.86. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.95.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 62.40% and a negative net margin of 15.48%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor stock. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LTRPA Free Report ) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,356,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,866,644 shares during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor accounts for about 2.2% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cove Street Capital LLC owned 10.91% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $7,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audiences with travel partners in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars.

