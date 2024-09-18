StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LTRPA opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $34.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.86. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.95.
Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 62.40% and a negative net margin of 15.48%.
Institutional Trading of Liberty TripAdvisor
About Liberty TripAdvisor
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audiences with travel partners in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty TripAdvisor
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.