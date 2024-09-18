Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) and MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Financial Comparison

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) and Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares MSCI and Singapore Exchange’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSCI 43.86% -143.09% 21.30% Singapore Exchange N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MSCI and Singapore Exchange”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSCI $2.70 billion 16.30 $1.15 billion $14.65 37.98 Singapore Exchange N/A N/A N/A $0.30 29.78

Institutional & Insider Ownership

MSCI has higher revenue and earnings than Singapore Exchange. Singapore Exchange is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MSCI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

90.0% of MSCI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of Singapore Exchange shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of MSCI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

MSCI pays an annual dividend of $6.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Singapore Exchange pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. MSCI pays out 43.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Singapore Exchange pays out 94.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MSCI and Singapore Exchange, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSCI 0 6 9 0 2.60 Singapore Exchange 1 0 0 0 1.00

MSCI presently has a consensus price target of $591.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.22%. Given MSCI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MSCI is more favorable than Singapore Exchange.

Summary

MSCI beats Singapore Exchange on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct. The Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution and portfolio management content, application, an integrated view of risk and return service, and an analysis of market, credit, liquidity, counterparty, and climate risk across asset classes; managed services, including consolidation of client portfolio data, review and reconciliation of input data and results, and customized reporting; and HedgePlatform to measure, evaluate, and monitor the risk of hedge fund investments. The ESG and Climate segment provides products and services that help institutional investors understand how ESG impacts the long-term risk and return of their portfolio and individual security-level investments; and data, ratings, research, and tools to help investors navigate increasing regulation. The All Other Private Assets segment includes real estate and infrastructure data, benchmarks, return-analytics, climate assessments and market insights; business intelligence to real estate owners, managers, developers, and brokers; and offers investment decision support tools for private capital. The Private Capital Solutions segment offers tools to help private asset investors across mission-critical workflows, such as sourcing terms and conditions, evaluating operating performance, managing risk and other activities supporting private capital investing. MSCI Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Singapore Exchange

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services. The Equities segment provides issuer, securities trading and clearing, securities settlement and depository management, derivatives trading and clearing, and collateral management services. The Data, Connectivity, and Indices segment offers market data, connectivity, and indices services. The company offers counterparty guarantee, and depository and related services for securities and derivatives transactions; bond trading services; front-line regulatory functions; and computer and software maintenance services. It also provides an electronic foreign exchange trading solutions and platform; electronic communication network; FX platform and support services; and management consultancy services for index activities. In addition, the company offers membership and management services to related corporations; distributes bulk freight market indices and information; and operates an electricity market, as well as provides administration services for index calculation, risk analyses, and financial research. Singapore Exchange Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Singapore.

