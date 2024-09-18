StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Price Performance

NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04. Educational Development has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.99 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Educational Development

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned about 0.28% of Educational Development at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company's stock.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

