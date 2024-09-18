StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Stock Down 2.3 %

MLSS opened at $0.91 on Friday. Milestone Scientific has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78. The company has a market cap of $70.14 million, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 60.78% and a negative net margin of 54.87%. The business had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

In other Milestone Scientific news, Director Leonard Osser sold 141,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $134,817.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,602,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.

