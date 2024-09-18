StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Atlantic American Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of AAME stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88. The company has a market cap of $33.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 0.44. Atlantic American has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $3.00.
Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter.
Atlantic American Company Profile
Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.
