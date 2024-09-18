The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
The Dixie Group Price Performance
Shares of DXYN opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69. The Dixie Group has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.68.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Dixie Group
The Dixie Group Company Profile
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
Featured Stories
