Tredje AP fonden Buys 2,700 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden owned approximately 0.07% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $42,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,542,000 after buying an additional 27,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $498,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,144.06.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,127.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,106.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,071.50. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,406.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

