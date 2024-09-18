O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $5.81 Million Stock Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,471 shares during the quarter. Veralto comprises approximately 1.8% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Veralto were worth $5,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Veralto by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,429,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,103 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Veralto by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,097,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,232,000 after buying an additional 553,021 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Veralto by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,178,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,948,000 after buying an additional 200,657 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $266,143,000. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Veralto by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,814,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,746,000 after buying an additional 132,105 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veralto alerts:

Veralto Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $108.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. Veralto Co. has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $112.77.

Insider Activity at Veralto

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $1,477,128.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,514,381.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $1,477,128.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,514,381.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $83,658.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,089.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,096 shares of company stock worth $2,772,707. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLTO. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veralto has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Veralto

Veralto Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.