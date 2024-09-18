Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $221.00

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $221.00 and last traded at $221.00, with a volume of 413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.53.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,545.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 794,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,771,000 after acquiring an additional 764,187 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 19,923.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 234,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,523,000 after buying an additional 232,902 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 854.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,794,000 after buying an additional 200,830 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 187,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,698,000 after buying an additional 92,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 183,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,247,000 after acquiring an additional 50,444 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

