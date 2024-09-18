Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.36. Zedge shares last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 88,850 shares.

Zedge Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $45.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zedge

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zedge by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Zedge by 2.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 14,404 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Zedge by 17.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 16,028 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Zedge during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Zedge by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 53,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc builds digital marketplaces and competitive games around content that people use to express themselves. It offers the Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers app, a freemium digital content marketplace that provides a wide array of mobile personalization content, including mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, and notification sounds.

