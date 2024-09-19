Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their outperform rating on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $25.00.

ACRV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Acrivon Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.86.

NASDAQ ACRV opened at $7.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.68. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $11.90.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.08. As a group, analysts forecast that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Acrivon Therapeutics by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,360,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,093,000 after buying an additional 2,353,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Acrivon Therapeutics by 58.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 948,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 351,397 shares during the period. Sands Capital Ventures LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 28.4% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Ventures LLC now owns 2,122,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

