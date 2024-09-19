Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target to C$16.50

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHP.UN. TD Securities boosted their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$15.69.

Shares of TSE CHP.UN opened at C$15.10 on Monday. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a twelve month low of C$11.79 and a twelve month high of C$15.33. The stock has a market cap of C$4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$14.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.54.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

