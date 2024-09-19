UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UDR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded UDR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a sell rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.28.

UDR Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of UDR opened at $46.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.85. UDR has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $47.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.53). UDR had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $415.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that UDR will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its position in shares of UDR by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 12,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of UDR by 0.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in UDR by 8.2% in the first quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in UDR by 18.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 1.6% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

