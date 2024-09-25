Analysts Set EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Target Price at $258.32

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $258.32.

EPAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $200.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.91. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $169.43 and a 52 week high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,210,000 after acquiring an additional 35,568 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $658,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,713,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

