Real Estate Investors Plc (RLE) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 3rd

Real Estate Investors Plc (LON:RLE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:RLE opened at GBX 33.45 ($0.45) on Wednesday. Real Estate Investors has a twelve month low of GBX 27.21 ($0.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 37.80 ($0.51). The firm has a market capitalization of £58.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -660.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 33.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 34.20.

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

