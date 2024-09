Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0757 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This is a boost from Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF stock opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $237.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.40. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.73 and a 52-week high of $25.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.25.

About Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF

The Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (TDSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 10% from peak to trough.

