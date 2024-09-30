Analysts Set HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Target Price at $9.20

Shares of HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HLVX shares. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of HilleVax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of HilleVax in a report on Monday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of HilleVax in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Guggenheim downgraded HilleVax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut HilleVax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get HilleVax alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HLVX

Institutional Trading of HilleVax

HilleVax Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLVX. Catalys Pacific LLC acquired a new position in shares of HilleVax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,009,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 8.5% in the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 10,617,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,523,000 after acquiring an additional 835,590 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the second quarter valued at $6,960,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the second quarter valued at $3,844,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in HilleVax by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 311,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 194,038 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLVX opened at $1.76 on Monday. HilleVax has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $87.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.81.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts forecast that HilleVax will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

About HilleVax

(Get Free Report

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.