Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the August 31st total of 72,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 74.4 days.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BADFF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.26. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $37.72.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.