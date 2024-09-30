TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

In other TriNet Group news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $39,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,966 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,379. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other TriNet Group news, CFO Kelly L. Tuminelli sold 4,683 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $482,161.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,409 shares in the company, valued at $8,484,830.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $39,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its position in TriNet Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TNET opened at $96.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.17. TriNet Group has a twelve month low of $91.59 and a twelve month high of $134.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.64.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.29. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 397.90%. The company had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.76 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.39%.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

