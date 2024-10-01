Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 543.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,447,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,591 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,503,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,986,458,000 after purchasing an additional 951,567 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $107,372,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 15,105.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 795,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,006,000 after buying an additional 790,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 220.7% during the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,041,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,374,000 after buying an additional 716,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR opened at $161.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.95. The stock has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $113.94 and a 52 week high of $165.17.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

