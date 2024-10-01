Analysts Set The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) PT at $143.33

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.33.

CLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Clorox to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,719.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $162.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.04. Clorox has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $169.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 252.85%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

