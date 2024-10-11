C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $318,000 Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Allstate were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $185.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $113.04 and a one year high of $193.97. The company has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.42) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.24%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at $15,880,915.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,305 shares of company stock worth $43,082,657 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.24.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Allstate

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.