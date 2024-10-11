Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Acquired by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Markel Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,412,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Markel Group by 41.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Markel Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,512.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,787.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel Group Price Performance

MKL opened at $1,549.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,557.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,558.70. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,295.65 and a 1 year high of $1,670.24.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.76 by $5.19. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 11.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,643.50.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

