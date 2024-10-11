VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Short Interest Update

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPOGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, an increase of 194.4% from the September 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ ESPO traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $74.99. 9,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,951. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.93 and a 200-day moving average of $66.94. The stock has a market cap of $258.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $77.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the second quarter valued at $104,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $478,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $894,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 8,808 shares during the period.

About VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

