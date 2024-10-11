Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target Cut to $211.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $212.00 to $211.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $216.69.

NYSE:MMC traded up $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $224.68. The stock had a trading volume of 66,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,749. The company has a market cap of $110.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $184.02 and a 12-month high of $232.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.37%.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $2,324,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,035.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $477,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,420. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $2,324,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,035.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,735 shares of company stock worth $4,897,317. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 100.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 712.5% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

