Analysts Set PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Target Price at $47.67

Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PCH shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

PotlatchDeltic Trading Up 0.8 %

PCH stock opened at $42.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. PotlatchDeltic has a twelve month low of $37.06 and a twelve month high of $50.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.35 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.52.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $320.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 315.79%.

Insider Activity at PotlatchDeltic

In related news, VP Ashlee Townsend Cribb sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $177,354.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,871.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Articles

