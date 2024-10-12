Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target to $314.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $295.00 to $314.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $321.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $309.47.

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $290.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $287.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.49. The company has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $203.36 and a 12-month high of $303.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 116,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at $12,318,000. Gillson Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 253,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,166,000 after purchasing an additional 54,361 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 520.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 417,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,765,000 after purchasing an additional 350,135 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,512,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

