Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $12.42 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,856 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 10,256 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,030.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,146,320 shares of company stock valued at $164,762,400 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,869,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,534,808. The stock has a market cap of $487.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $178.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 41.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Oracle from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.42.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.



