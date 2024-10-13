Apollo Currency (APL) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.47 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $17.93 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00045630 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007376 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00012469 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00006817 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Currency (APL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Apollo Currency has a current supply of 21,165,096,531. The last known price of Apollo Currency is 0.00006948 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $17.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aplfintech.com/apollo-currency/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

