Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,700 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the October 15th total of 98,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 71.7 days.

Winpak Stock Performance

WIPKF stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.10 and its 200-day moving average is $33.40. Winpak has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $46.28.

Winpak Company Profile

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates is Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery segments. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, high-performance pouch, and high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, as well as shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

