Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,700 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the October 15th total of 98,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 71.7 days.
Winpak Stock Performance
WIPKF stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.10 and its 200-day moving average is $33.40. Winpak has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $46.28.
Winpak Company Profile
