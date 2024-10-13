Drift 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $8.68 Million (DRIFT)

Drift (DRIFT) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Drift token can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00000781 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Drift has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. Drift has a total market capitalization of $116.58 million and $8.68 million worth of Drift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000076 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.13 or 0.00254056 BTC.

About Drift

Drift was first traded on November 4th, 2022. Drift’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,178,238 tokens. Drift’s official Twitter account is @driftprotocol. The official website for Drift is www.drift.trade.

Buying and Selling Drift

According to CryptoCompare, “Drift (DRIFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Drift has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 238,178,238.719937 in circulation. The last known price of Drift is 0.49663811 USD and is down -4.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $9,741,841.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.drift.trade/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Drift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

