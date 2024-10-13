Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Cuts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 56.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,606 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 169,300 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $94.13. 8,089,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,051,948. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.23 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $171.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.20.

Read Our Latest Report on DIS

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.