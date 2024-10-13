Sound Income Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sound Income Strategies LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $99.50. 4,878,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,968,835. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.27. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

