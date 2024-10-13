Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Short Interest Up 85.0% in September

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 85.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Canacol Energy Stock Performance

Canacol Energy stock remained flat at $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,936. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14. Canacol Energy has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $7.65. The company has a market capitalization of $85.25 million, a PE ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $94.57 million for the quarter.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas company in Colombia. It engages in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

